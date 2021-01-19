Laois river levels high as emergency crews on standby

While Laois is not part of a Status Yellow Flood Alert in place in across the top half of Ireland, river levels are high this evening January 19.

This video shows the Owenass River in Mountmellick at 5pm, in the town that was wreaked with floods and is awaiting a multi-million flood defence scheme.

Laois Civil Defence is on standby.

"We have not been made aware of any floods but as always we are on standby," said officer Liam Preston.

Laois County Fire & Rescue Service's Assistant Chief Fire Officer is Anthony Tynan.

"We have had no floods so far. Water levels are high but it seems to be ok. We have an eye out as ever," he said.