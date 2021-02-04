WATCH Weather forecasters issue snow alert as Met Éireann warns of 'significant accumulations' #SNEACHTA

Ireland is in for a blast of cold weather over the weekend and into next week which Met Éireann says could mean 'significant accumulations' of snow in parts.

Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner the Met Office says cold air from Scandanavia is set to sweep across Ireland this weekend and into next week.

The forecaster's ten-day trend says the cold weather will hit on Saturday night into Sunday and last into next week. Forecasters do not yet know the full impact of the weather. MORE BELOW TWEET.

The battle between cold and mild air continues over the next few days. Some disruptive weather in northern areas, with substantial falls of snow in places and heavy rain in others



Becoming much colder next week with snow showers for many of us



However, as the week proceeds, the mild wet air from the Atlantic could hit the cold front over Ireland meaning snow is possible.

The Met Office says it will not be as cold as 2018 when the Beast from the East swept air from Siberia across Ireland and the UK.

Met Éireann forecasts some frost will develop in sheltered areas on Saturday night with scattered rain or hail showers affecting parts of east Leinster and north Ulster.

It says Sunday is looking like a very cold and breezy day with bright spells and some showers, the showers primarily affecting north Ulster and east Leinster, with some turning wintry in nature.

Temperatures will rise no higher than 5 degrees Celsius, but it will feel colder due to the added wind-chill factor in brisk northeast winds. Met Éireann says frost and ice will develop widely on Sunday night with scattered snow showers in eastern counties. Minimum temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees Celsius in fresh northeast winds.

As for next week, Met Éireann says current indications suggest it will stay very cold into next week with widespread frost and ice.

"Falls of sleet and snow are expected, especially in Leinster, with significant accumulations possible," said the forecast.