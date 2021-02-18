#WATCH Portlaoise Rehab take on the #Jerusalema dance to create JOY
Aideen Phelan is a programme facilitator in RehabCare Portlaoise day centre who has worked with staff and clients to produce their take on the Jerusalema dance craze to create joy and encourage being active. The hope you enjoy it.
Aideen Phelan is a programme facilitator in RehabCare Portlaoise day centre who has worked with staff and clients to produce their take on the Jerusalema dance craze to create joy and encourage being active.
The hope you enjoy it.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on