WATCH Laois employed workers walk six times around Ireland for hospice care

Workers employed by a Laois company have helped raise funds for hospice care by virtually walking around Ireland six times.

During February and March, 96 employees from the Portlaoise-based company Enva formed teams to take on the challenge to walk, run or jog the virtual coast of Ireland…3,700km in 35 days.

Through bleak winter weather, dark evenings and lockdown restrictions, team spirit and friendly competition prevailed to complete 18,815km, just under six times around the coast of Ireland.

Encouraged by colleagues, friends and family, funds were raised by Enva’s team and matched by the company. Erin Hooban, Ireland HR Manager was delighted to virtually present a cheque for €1,602 to Mireya Gines from the Irish Hospice Foundation at a staff lunch and learn online presentation last week.

Ms Gines thanked the workers for their efforts.

"The funds raised will go directly to supporting vital services such as Nurses for Night Care service and our Bereavement Support Line which are free services. The donation is greatly appreciated, especially when events for fundraising have been constrained by COVID. 90% of the funding to run our essential services comes from fundraising,” she said.

Congratulations to the winning Enva team ‘Walk the Line’ with team members Colette Moloney, Una Cashman, Anneka Harvey, Shayle Briscoe and Orla Dalton and well done to all the walkers, runners and supporters for their participation.

Team members took lots of pictures along the way documenting their journey and they compiled them in the short video to celebrate the event and share views of the stunning Irish landscape. WATCH ABOVE

The Irish Hospice Foundation is a charity in Ireland, providing care and support for people facing end of life or bereavement, and those who care for them. The Bereavement Support Line is open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 1pm on phone 1800 80 70 77.

If you wish to make a donation to the Irish Hospice Foundation (Registered Charity Number 20013554) you can do so by clicking the link: https://www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/Enva