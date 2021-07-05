WATCH to find out about N'Ware Technologies the new Canadian company setting up in Laois

N’ware Technologies says it is an an expert in the field of business applications software.
Since 1995, the French-Canadian firm says it has offered feature loaded software solutions for small to mid-size businesses (SME) with more extensive requirements.
"We provide clients with the technological foundation to develop, grow and stay ahead of changes in this competitive environment," says the company.
N'Ware has chosen Laois as the location for its European HQ. It has announced the creation of 25 new jobs jobs at its temporary bases at BloomHQ a remote working hub.
.
More News
Mark Rijke, Managing Director, EMEA, (centre) N’ware, Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar TD with IDA CEO Martin Shanahan at Government Buildings. Pic: Maxwells
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.