Search our Archive

26/08/2021

WATCH: Terrifying footage used as railway crossing warning

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

With more and more people travelling by rail, Iarnrod Eireann has issued a safety video highlighting the dangers of crossing  railway tracks on foot. 

The video shows some near misses as people neglect to cross bridges or use lifts to get to another platform. Even some elderly people are taking unnecessary risks and appear totally unaware of the high speed trains can travel, some reaching 160 kilometres an hour.

In the event of an emergency it could take a train travelling at 160 kilometres at least 860 metres to stop.

It's also extremely unfair on a train driver who is left coping in the event of an easily avoidable accident.

Laois council to outsource collection of hundreds of tonnes of rubbish dumped in county

Astonishing growth of problem and array of waste revealed

International Dogs Day: Top tips for taking a roadtrip with your dog

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media