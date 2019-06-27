WATCH: First look at the brand new purpose-built Old Fort Festival stage in Portlaoise

It's all systems go for the Old Fort Quarter Festival in Portlaoise this weekend as the sun shines on the brand new Old Fort Stage set to host an amazing lineup of live music.

This is the fourth year of the festival and the first time the headline music acts have been moved to their own new arena off Main Street.

The new stage and tent with its own bar are based in the former Scoil Mhuire schoolyard at Church Avenue, Portlaoise inside the Old Fort walls.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE AND SEE MORE PICTURES AT THE END OF STORY.

The nighttime music part of the festival has been moved to its own purpose-built arena after the cost of staging the festival on Main Street increased substantially due to the ever-growing number of attendees (22,000 people last year over three nights), improvements to line ups, a rise in insurance costs and health and safety concerns.

Tickets are €15 per night or €40 for the weekend. Get yours at www.dunsmaise.ie now. Some will be available on the door on the night but it is advised to secure yours in advance. Money raised from ticket sales this year will go back into the festival.

The Main Street will be pedestrianised all weekend with a huge variety of free children’s events, heritage events, artisan food market, free live music entertainment on two stages during the day featuring local talent and a new heritage pub trail with a host of live music.

There will be street theatre, giant games, face painting, drumming circles, medieval games, history reenactments, cooking displays, Irish history live, heritage walks and talks and much more for free at Main Street and Fitzmaurice Place.

For those who don't attend the ticketed nighttime events, they can still enjoy plenty of free live entertainment on the heritage pub trail until the early hours.

MUSIC LINEUP AT THE OLD FORT STAGE

READ MORE OLD FORT FESTIVAL NEWS HERE.