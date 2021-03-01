WATCH: Advice for motorists ahead of Met Eireann's fog warning

Gardaí are advising anyone who is out and about on the county's roads tomorrow to be extra careful due to the likelihood of limited visibility caused by fog.

They have reiterated the advice by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to slow down and expect the unexpected.

Met Eireann has issued the following weather warning:

Status Yellow warning for dense fog in places leading to hazardous driving conditions in Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo.

The warning is valid from midnight to 10am on Tuesday, March 2.