WATCH: Laois' Pogueology strike the right note at Electric Picnic on rainy night in Stadbally

A rainy Electric Picnic Sunday night in Stradbally didn't stop Laois band Pogueology from performing a wonderful set of tunes in the Salty Dog.
Leinster Express / Laois Live caught up with the band on the last night of the Festival where they struck up Rainy Night in Soho just as the rain began to fall in the Laois woods.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.