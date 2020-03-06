WATCH Becky and Georgie shine for Portarlington at Crufts

Becky Mullan and her little dog teamed up to fly the flag for Laois at the famous Crufts Dog Show this week.

Georgie the toy poodle is trained by his loving owner Becky Mullally, 15, from Portarlington.

The team qualified for the semi-final of the prestigious dog show after winning the quarter-final in Belfast recently to win the title of Young Kennel Club Agility Dog of the Year.

Unfortunately, Becky and Georgie fell just short in their aim to make it to the final but the pair still put on a great display.

Pictured below are Elaine, Aidan, Rachel and Becky Mullally, Portarlington and dog Georgie at Crufts in Birmingham. Photo: Michael Scully