WATCH: Senator for north Laois demands proper medical treatment for menopause

A Senator who represents voters in Laois has today called for proper menopause treatments for Irish women.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has spoken in reaction to the many shocking stories of women on The Joe Duffy Show over the past fortnight.

Some of the women spoke about how they lost their jobs and had had suicidal thoughts such was the extent of symptoms.

The senator (below) who represents the Portarlington area and North Kildare, is calling for a proper menopause treatment programme for women and for menopause awareness programmes to be put in place in health and education.

Speaking in the Seanad today, Senator O’Loughlin commented,

“The floodgates have opened in terms of the menopause and I thank all the women who have been brave enough to share their stories on RTÉ’s Liveline.

“Women are being misdiagnosed. They have been denied treatment and given incorrect treatment. We need to change that for women who will go through the menopause in future. We need to ensure they get proper treatment and we have awareness programmes in place in health and education.”