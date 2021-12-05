WATCH Pubic views sought on flood defence scheme for Portarlington

Public consultation on vital flood defences for the Laois Offaly town of Portarlington has commenced on a €7 million project which engineers involved say should see construction completed in 2025.

Residents, businesses and all interested parties are invited to learn details of what is involved and the path to delivering protection from the town at a virtual consultation event.

The multi-agency project is led by Laois and Offaly County Councils and the Office of Public works. The companies contracted to deliver designs want the public's view on the contents of the online presentation viewable above and at www.floodinfo/portarlingtonfrs.

Questionnaire forms are available on the website and local council offices or in libraries. The closing date for initial submissions is January 5, 2021.

Portarlington has had a history of serious flooding with major events occurring as recently as Jan-2020, with others in Nov-2017 and 2008. Development of proposals will consider the impact on neighbouring communities in line with requirements of the EU Floods Directive.

As part of the Government’s National Development Plan 2018-2027, almost €1 billion has been committed to the investment into flood relief measures across the country. Following on from this commitment, a steering group was established between the OPW and Laois County Council to progress a flood relief scheme to alleviate the risk of flooding for the community of Portarlington. In Summer 2020, a Joint Venture (JV) between Binnies (B) and Nicholas O’Dywer (NOD) were appointed as Consultants, to develop a scheme.