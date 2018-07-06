This young Laois singer has an amazing talent, get a sneak preview of his first single

Laois could have it's own Ed Sheeran, with a bright new talent about to launch a debut single.

Seventeen year old Curtis Walsh who moved from Dublin four years ago to live in Portlaoise, says he is happy to call himself a Laois man now.

He has just graduated from Portlaoise College, and is launching his debut single, a strikingly great song called 'Full Recovery', on July 27.

Last Thursday he gave the attendance at The Folly festival launch a sneak preview.

"I hope to pursue a music career, I'm taking a year out from education to give it my best shot," he told the Leinster Express.

Below: Curtis helps to launch The Folly festival.

His single was recorded with Ross Dowling, backed by Milestone Management. He wowed audiences at The Old Fort Festival in Portlaoise, and has even played at Electric Picnic. Curtis recently won the Christy Hennessy songwriting competition.

See Curtis play live at The Folly weekend festival in Cullahill on Friday night at 7pm. Tickets €40 from Ticketmaster. See www.thefolly.ie