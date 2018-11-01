WATCH: Cracking Halloween fireworks display in Laois

Fireworks lit up the sky above Portlaoise on Wednesday night in an annual Halloween tradition.

Chief Fire Officer at Laois Fire and Rescue Service, Declan Power, said there were no major Halloween related incidents overnight.

"It was a very quiet night, Portlaoise had no Halloween related incidents. We were out at three incidents in Portarlington but they are under control. There were other standard calls but no major incidents," he said.

Did you dress up? Send your costume pictures to news@leinsterexpress.ie and we will share an online gallery!