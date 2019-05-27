WATCH: Another Laois councillor celebrates re-election

On the 12th count, the sixth of seven councillors for the Portlaoise Municipal District has been elected.

Cllr Mary Sweeney was hoisted high in a tearful celebration this Monday night, after reaching 1369 votes with transfers, putting her above the quota of 1278.

The final seat will be taken by either Thomasina Connell, Dominic Dunne or Iqbal Naeem.

Cllr Sweeneys surplus 91 votes will be now redistributed for another count.