WATCH Truck convoy gathers in Portlaoise for a brave little boy

Dozens of local truckers put on a dazzling display for young Shane Brophy from Bruach na hAbhann in the Dunne's Stores on the Mountmellick Road in Portlaoise a short while ago.

Around 50 trucks and 200 people greeted the five -year old child who has been diagnosed with cancer. The brave boy was collected from his home and brought to Dunne's in a huge American-style truck accompanied by his mother Elaine Brophy and other family members.

The trucks departed in convoy out the Dublin Road Portlaoise.

This was organised by local truckers Hands Fitzgerald, Brian Buggy and Eugene Doyle.