WATCH: A taste of Scandinavia as Danish homeware store Jysk opens in Portlaoise

A new Danish home retailer Jysk opened its doors in Portlaoise this morning and people queued to get the first look inside at 9 am.

There was a great buzz for staff and customers following a three-week opening delay.

Free tea, coffee and pastries were on offer to welcome shoppers and there was a cheer when the doors officially opened for the first time.

Watch the video above to have a look at the crowd pouring in and inside the shop.

Founded in Denmark in 1979 by Lars Larsen, JYSK’s Scandinavian design ethic and stylish approach to interiors has made the brand known across the world. Over the past four decades, JYSK has expanded to 52 countries, with more than 2,800 stores worldwide employing 23,000 people.

WATCH: Exclusive sneak preview of the inside of the new JYSK store in Laois