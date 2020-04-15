Penney's staff in Laois made a sweet video to say thanks to Covid-19 workers

Penney's shops are closed during Covid-19 but staff put back on their work shirts to make a lovely video from their homes.

The staff each took photos of themselves with homemade posters thanking everyone else who is still working in this strange time.

They include civil servants, retail staff, An Post workers, HSE workers, social care workers, their family and friends and everybody who is doing the right thing by staying at home.

The video was put together by staff member Susan Moran as a special Easter wish to everyone.

"We wanted to extend our thanks to all those working on the front line with some special mentions to our family and friends that work in those vital roles. Thanks and stay safe," she said.

They are based in Laois Shopping Centre who shared the video.

"We all love Penneys ❤️ but we love them just that bit more now based on this gorgeous video the Portlaoise team have put together. Thank you Susan Moran - it's FAB," they wrote.