WATCH Slideshow Portlaoise 2km from the Leinster Express office #2kmChallenge

We want to see your amazing pictures of Laois taken in your back garden or 2km from home.

The Leinster Express in association with Laois County Council are asking Laois people to bring the phone or camera along while taking their morning walk, afternoon ramble, evening stroll (always adhering to the Government’s 2km guideline, of course) or just relaxing in the garden. Take a picture of the scene and send it to us.

It could be a wonderful landscape, a mountain, a lake, a person, a family, wildlife, farm animals... anything that captures the day, the moment, and the experience. We want people to show the beauty of their local community and the pride that they have in their area.

Conor Ganly at the Leinster Express took on the challenge on Tuesday morning and made a video of all the sights around Portlaoise town centre. Watch the video above to see what he managed.

Send your photos to this special email address: pictures2leinsterexpress@gmail.com.

Include your name, where you're from and where the picture was taken.

We'll publish the pictures in the Leinster Express and online at www.leinsterexpress.ie

Get snapping but respect the Covid-19 social distancing guidelines and Covid-19 2km rule.

Below picture taken by Denis Byrne for Laois County Council which was lit up during the Covid-19 emergency in support of the frontline workers.