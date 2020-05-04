Video
WATCH In case you missed it - the old Shaws in Portlaoise is almost no more
Demolition work well advanced to pave way for new Portlaoise Library
The Covid-19 lockdown forced all builders off construction sites including demolition work.
In case you missed it, an awful lot of demolition work has happened at the old Shaws shop in Portlaoise where Laois County Council is planning to build a new library for the town.
Watch the video above to see how far they've got.
