Watch - Back to work giving Portlaoise's oldest pub a new look

Liam Brown and his team were back at work as the Covid-19 restrictions eased giving Portlaoise's oldest pub a new look courtesy of a fresh lick of paint.

Liam and the lads were happy to have their pictures taken at work on the popular Humes pub which is run by Stapo Brown.

It could be a while before the pubs open but Liam and Stapo are making sure the landmark establishment will be looking splendid when customers finally get back to enjoy a pint in their local.