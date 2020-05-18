Watch - Back to work preparing the ground for Portlaoise's new library
Machinery and workers were back on the building site of the new Portlaoise Library as Covid-19 restrictions eased on Monday, May 18.
A skeleton crew was on the job carrying out demolition work ahead of the start of full construction activity on the multi-millio euro Laois Count Council project.
Work was suspended at the Main Street site in mid-April to contain the spread of the coronavirus
