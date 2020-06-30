WATCH Portlaoise's Main Street closed off as pedestrianisation preparation begins

Most of Portlaoise's Main Street was closed to pedestrians this Tuesday morning to facilitate work on its partial closure for most of the summer to make it a 'Covid Compliant Street' that will help local business get back on their feet.

Workers were busy install the bollards needed to cut off cars and trucks accessing the street during business hours.

It gave a foretaste of what the street will look like from Thursday, July 2 when the roads will be closed until the end of the summer.

Under Laois County Council's plan Main Street will close from 11am until 5.30pm from Monday to Sunday inclusive from Thursday, July 2 until Sunday, August 30.

The council says the reason for the closure is to: "support adherence to public health guidelines, to support the measures outlined in the Roadmap for the Reopening of Society and Business, to support the actions of the County Laois Business Recovery Group and to enable Main Street, Portlaoise to be a Covid Compliant Street".