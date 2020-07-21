WATCH Portlaoise shop owner 'truly delighted' for Lotto millionaire

The owner of the Portlaoise shop that sold a winning €1 million winning ticket to a Laois lotto player is absolutely delighted to have helped make one of his new customers a millionaire

The win was a milestone for the new McSorley's Centra which sold the winning ticket in a recent Lotto Plus 1 draw. The shop only officially opened its' doors to customers on July 1 and just 11 days later they had their first Lotto millionaire.

Martin McSorley was overjoyed at the news of his win.

"As a retailer, the next best thing to winning the Lotto is to sell a winning ticket to one of your customers. Some retailers could wait years to sell a life-changing Lotto jackpot prize so to do it within a matter of days is very special for everybody involved in the shop. As a brand new local business, we don't have regular customers at the moment so somebody came into our store last Saturday to probably suss us out for the first time. It's just mad to think that they essentially left the store as a millionaire. We are truly delighted for them, whoever they are and I hope that they continue to keep shopping with us for many years to come," he laughed.

Originally from Tubberycurry in Co. Sligo, Martin McSorley explained that the opening of his store was fraught with difficulties due to the on-going public health emergency but said that all of the hard work which was endured has more than been made up for with his maiden Lotto win.

"The win really is vindication in our decision to open the store. We were originally due to open the doors last February and then Covid-19 hit and it threw our plans right out the window. Following a lot of difficult decisions and very hard work, we managed to pull together and get the store open on the July 1. We now have 14 local people employed in the store and we hope that we become an integral part of the local community for many years to come,” he added.

Martin celebrated the win with staff, Joey Egan, Anne Foy, Greg Carroll, Sharon Bell, Clodagh Hayden and Danielle Daly with the Lottery’s John Williams.