WATCH: Floods caused early closures in a Laois shopping centre

Torrential rains caused the carpark of a Laois shopping centre to flood this week, forcing the early closure of all of the shops.

A video and images taken by Portlaoise photography enthusiast Gilly Guilfoyle show the extent of the flood of the Dunnes Stores shopping centre on the Mountmellick Road.

The flood happened on Thursday evening August 27, while Laois and other counties were under a Status Yellow Rainfall warning by Met Éireann, with localised flooding predicted.

At least some young lads got a bit of fun out of the drama!