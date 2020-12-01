WATCH: Santa has an important message for everyone in Portlaoise this Christmas

Santa himself came to Portlaoise to turn on the county town's beautiful Christmas streetlights.

He is in fine fettle as this video from the Downtown Portlaoise traders group shows.

Santa gave special messages to shoppers, to frontline workers and of course to children before he turned on the tree and lights, on Monday evening November 30.

Watch to the end of this 6.5 minute video, it is guaranteed to warm your heart and make you go ho-ho-ho!

Santa was helped to make his visit by the traders group, and by Portlaoise panto star Christy Bannon.