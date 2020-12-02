WATCH Live animal Christmas Crib opens in Portlaoise

The Wonderland Live Animal Charity Crib on Helen Kelly's Bloomfield House farm in Portlaoise and was blessed in a joint ceremony by both Monsignor John Byrne and by Reverend Janet Finlay.

The animals at the crib include three Alpacas, two goats, a cow, well over a dozen chickens and a donkey named Donald.

The Crib can be viewed from the Stradbally road while passing and car parking is available at Portlaoise cemetery. The Crib is located just 100 yards up the footpath on the right-hand side from the cemetery.

There are three local charities to benefit from all of the funds raised through Ms Kelly's fantastic live animal crib; Down Syndrome Centre Midlands, Laois Hospice and The Arch Club.

Families are welcome to visit over the festive season.

Dropping coins into the donation box lights the reindeer up in front of the crib and those who wish to make donations to these worthy causes can do so by logging on to the GoFundMe page live-animal-charity-crib-Portlaoise.

Live Animal Charity Crib Portlaoise can also be found on Facebook.