WATCH Work advancing on replacing wobbly cobbles on busy Portlaoise lane

Work is progressing on the removal of wobbly cobbles from Bull Lane in Portlaoise.

The works were delayed by Level 5 restrictions but began during the lockdown in March classed as essential and so can start.

Laois County Council is removing the cobbled surface and replacing bollards. An access footpath will be available.

The lane was included in the pedestrianisation zone for the town centre.

Here is what it was like before work BEGAN.