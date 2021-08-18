BREAKING: Fire engulfs farmyard building near Portlaoise

A fire has engulfed a farm building close to a residential home, near Portlaoise in Laois.
Laois fire crews were at the scene before 8pm this Wednesday evening, August 18, hosing water on the blaze.
The fire is at a property in Knocknagrove, between the Ridge Road and Rathevan on the north side of Portlaoise.
The Ridge Road itself is heavy with traffic as people have driven to see the fire. Video & photo: Leinster Express
More to follow.
