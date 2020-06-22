Covid-19 rent freeze measure extended for Laois and other counties

The Covid-19 rent increase freeze has been extended for people living in rental homes in Laois and other counties into July.

Elizabeth Canavan, Assistant Secretary-General at the Department of the Taoiseach gave an outline of entitlements in a briefing on the Government's response to COVID-19 on Monday, June 22.

"As we all know the public health guidance is that where it is possible to work from home we should continue to do so.

"On Friday the government agreed to make an Order to extend the emergency period during which rent increases and tenancy terminations (in all but limited and exceptional cases) are prohibited.

"The emergency period will be extended to 20 July 2020. It had been due to end on 27 June. In the interests of public health, the government has decided to extend these protections," she said.

More info for tenants and landlords at the Residential Tenancies Board special website section here.