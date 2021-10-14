WATCH: Work advancing rapidly on Portlaoise housing and car park project on historic site

Work is advancing rapidly on a housing and train commuter car park in the heart of Portlaoise.
Workers are onsite at the Laois County Council led project on land near Portlaoise Train Station and to the rear of the former CBS secondary school.
The five-acre site will include a 1.2 acre car park built. A further two acres will accommodate suitable for single people or small families.
The homes are intended to be built by the Clúid housing agency, for rent to people on Laois County Council's waiting list.
Some mature trees have had to be removed to facilitate the work. However, the listed building on the sit is being retained.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.