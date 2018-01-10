Laois student shines with project on Irish teenagers at BT Young Scientist #watch #btyse

Heywood Community School student Arianna Mezzapelle has an impressive individual project at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

Arianna's project investigates The McGurk Effect and its correlation with the learning methods of Irish teenagers. Arianna lives in Ballyroan.

The McGurk Effect is a perceptual phenomenon that demonstrates an interaction between hearing and vision in speech perception.

Teacher Aodhagan O'Shuilleabhain is at the exhibition supporting the Heywood student.

#LAOIS STUDENTS TEST FOR SPEED #WATCH