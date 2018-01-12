Laois student wins award at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Laois student Caoimhe Murphy from Ballyroan has won an Highly Commended Award for her project at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Caoimhe contested the senior individual Biological and Ecological Sciences section of the BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

The judges rewarded Caoimhe for her investigation of the effect of wild bird cover (GLAS) on seed eating bird populations.

Caoimhe was one of six Laois projects at the huge exhibition this week, all six are from Heywood Community School and videos of each project are now on www.leinsterexpress.ie.

The overall winner of the 54th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) is Simon Meehan, aged 15, a Transition Year student from Colaiste Choilm in Cork.

He took home the top prize for his project entitled ‘Investigation into the Antimicrobial effects of both aerial and root parts of selected plants against Staphylococcus’ aureus. T

he coveted prize was presented to the winner this evening in the BT Arena by Minister for Education and Skills Richard Bruton and Managing Director of BT Ireland, Shay Walsh.

Simon Meehan presented his project in the Biological and Ecological section of the Intermediate category.

Simon’s award includes the largest prize fund yet of €7,500, the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and an exclusive trip to Bletchley Park in the UK, the infamous World War II coding centre. In addition, and uniquely this year, the winner will have the opportunity to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists, taking place in the RDS, Dublin in September 2018. This will be only the second time in the 30-year history of the competition that Ireland will host this prominent international event.

The award for Group winner went to James Knoblauch, Harry Knoblauch and Oran O’Donoghue, all aged 16 and 5th year students from St. Brendan’s College Killarney, Co. Kerry for their project entitled ‘An Investigation into Conformity and How Minorities Influence it’. The students were in the Social and Behavioural Category at Senior level. In two controlled psychology experiments, the project demonstrated how one person can influence the behaviour of others, using a unique approach to studying group dynamics, focusing on the influence of an individual within a group setting.

The Individual runner-up award was presented to Claire Gregg, aged 16, transition year student at Loreto College St. Stephens Green, Dublin for her project entitled ‘An Analysis of the Housing Shortage in Ireland using Agent-Based Modelling’. Claire was in the Social Behavioural Sciences category at Intermediate level. Claire’s project addresses a significant challenge in society in an innovative, sophisticated way by modelling complex data on the housing shortage in Ireland. The model identifies the most salient factors affecting the Irish housing market by drawing on extensive data sources.

The Group runners-up award was presented to Darragh Twomey, Neil O’Leary and Andrew Heffernan, aged 16, transition year students at Colaiste Treasa, Kanturk, Co. Cork for their project entitled ‘Feeding 9.6 billion people by 2050’. The students were in the Biological and Ecological Sciences category at Intermediate level. They carried out a field study to increase food production in a sustainable manner. They treated barley with a specific strain of bacteria and found it increased the yield of varieties of the crop.

This year an impressive 2,031 projects from 4,251 students across the island of Ireland were entered, with every county represented by a submission. 60% of entrants are female and the highest ever number of entries from DEIS schools, a positive indication of the power of this platform to engage participation in the critical STEM subjects.

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition continues tomorrow, Saturday 13th January, and is open to the public from 9:30am. – 5:30pm.

