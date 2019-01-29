WATCH: Walls flying up at new St Francis Special School in Laois

Progress has suddenly sped up at the site of the new St Francis Special School in Laois.

While work began on site in September 2018 with the demolition of the derelict St Paul's NS, last Thursday the real visible signs of progress began when a crane arrived and the precast, prewired walls began going up like a modelling set.

O'Reilly Precast Concrete from Cavan is installing the walls of the two storey school and expects to have it ready for roofing in the next five weeks.

Our video shows the progress three days in, with the ground floor expected to be complete by the end of day four, January 29.

The school serves almost 100 children with disabilities from all over Laois. They are currently in a cramped outdated building on the Timahoe Road in Portlaoise, with parents long campaigning for a new school.

The new school on the Borris Road is expected to be complete by August 1.

It is being constructed by MEIC, paid by the Department of Education, on land owned by Portlaoise parish.

The schools will have two buildings designed for children with special needs. The front is two storey and behind it is a single story building, to be connected by a glass corridor.

WATCH our 60 second video to see a wall going into position.

Below: construction underway on January 29, and a truck of precast walls awaits delivery to the site.