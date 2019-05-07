WATCH: Boys of St Patrick's school Portarlington on the march from Offaly to Laois

A Portarlington primary school has taken a momentous walk from Offaly to Laois across the Barrow Bridge.

Watch as the 440 boys of St Patrick's NS led by their marching band, cross the bridge during their parade from their old school on Patrick Street, to their big new building on Canal Road.

The boys and their teachers were cheered on by families and supporters, lining the streets all the way along a 2.5km route through the town.

More video to follow.