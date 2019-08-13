Watch Leaving Cert students queue for results at Coláiste Íosagáin in Portarlington
In association with O'Mahony Careers
Most of the nearly 200 students from Laois and Offaly received their Leaving Cert results at Coláiste Íosagáin in Portarlington on Tuesday.
Students of the secondary school which serves a big catchment in the two midlands counties waited patiently but eagerly from 9 am to get their results from school principal Seamus Bennett.
Of the 193 students receiving results, 170 sat the Leaving Cert and 23 took Leaving Cert Applied subjects.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on