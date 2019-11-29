WATCH: A stunning performance by this Laois girls school choir

A Laois secondary school celebrated their 50th year this week with a Mass and their school choir was incredible on the day.

Watch our video of the Scoil Chríost Rí choir perform Stand By Me, with soloist Layla Mullally led by teacher Maria Breen.

Other soloists that gave stunning performances were Jennifer Osadolo and Sophie McNamara.

The 950 pupil school in Portlaoise now has over 30 nationalities and is a top performer in sports and academics.

Bishop Denis Nulty performed the Mass.

Full story and photographs by Alf Harvey in next Tuesday's Leinster Express.