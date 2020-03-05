Portlaoise school to launch music CD for suicide prevention charity

A Portlaoise primary school is this week launching a CD of uplifting songs by all the classes and some of the staff, in aid of a suicide prevention charity.

The Holy Family Senior School will hold an official launch for their CD 'Tomorrow's a New Day', this Friday in the school at 7.30pm.

All the proceeds will go to Teac Tom, a Kilkenny based suicide prevention charity which also has a centre in Stradbally.

"All are welcome to the Nano Nagle Hall on Friday, March 6th at 7:30pm for the launch of our CD, Tomorrow’s a New Day. This CD comprises songs from every class in the school as well as from the staff. This CD highlights the importance of promoting positive mental health and the proceeds from the sale of the CD go to Teac Tom.

Songs from the CD will be sung by both the children and staff at the launch.

"Tá fáilte roimh chách," the school says.