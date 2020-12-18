WATCH: Teachers in a Laois school made a brilliant Christmas video

Teachers in a Laois secondary school surprised their students with a fun video on their last day of school this Friday December 18.

To mark the leadup to a Christmas like no other, Portlaoise College held a ‘10 Days of Christmas Wellness’ programme for its students. Lots of fun and creative activities were set up to support students’ social and emotional wellbeing.

Students were treated to a Christmas Jumper Day, a Christmas Quiz and First Year Fun Day, along with a hot chocolate stand and sweets shop at break time. STAR Awards were held to recognise outstanding students in various areas of achievement. Students busied themselves compiling care packages and raising much needed funds for PATH. Every student also wrote a personal letter to someone who has made a positive difference in their lives, reminding everyone that it is the people rather than the presents, that makes Christmas so special.

However, unbeknownst to students, the staff of Portlaoise College had one final Christmas treat up their sleeves. Reminiscent of the very popular ‘Portlaoise College Footloose’ video released a couple of years ago, staff in the school teamed up with the mischievous Elf on the Shelf to produce another goofy, carefree video to surprise the students on their last day of school and bring smiles to students and staff alike during these strange times.

The principal is Noel Daly.

"There is no doubt that life has changed immeasurably for everyone in Ireland over the past ten months. Masks, social distancing and regular sanitising are the new normal. Students in Portlaoise College have adapted to these changes with admirable resilience, and the school could not be any more proud of them. The goal of Portlaoise College’s ’10 Days of Christmas Wellness’ was to bring a little joy, to give back to others, and to make some valuable memories, encapsulating the spirit of Christmas. On a final note, Portlaoise College would like to take this opportunity to wish all of its students and staff a very safe and happy Christmas," he said.