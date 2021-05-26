Young Offenders star features in brand new podcast series from Laois school

Transition Year students from St Mary’s CBS announced the launch of the first episode of their new school podcast.

The students wrote, recorded, edited and directed their own podcast series during lockdown from January to May 2021.

Teacher and producer Evelyn Quinlan said: “I’m so proud of the lads. They have made a strong piece of work and I’m excited for audiences to have a listen and enjoy.”

With themed segments such as Music Recommendations, Lessons in Lockdown, Why We Love Laois, and What We’re Grateful For, the students address topics such as mental health and wellbeing, as well as the lived experience of adolescence in Laois.

The first episode features an interview with actor Shane Casey also known as Billy Murphy from The Young Offenders.

Future episodes include interviews with award-winning DJ and radio show presenter Ann-Marie Kelly. Virally successful musician ‘There’s Only One Conor McGregor’ – Mick Konstantin. Dialectical Behaviour Therapist Nollaig McSweeney who specialises in working with teenagers and Republic of Ireland footballer Della Doherty.

The first podcast was recorded, edited and directed by Cormac Allen and co-hosted by Luke Walsh and Finn Brophy.

The featured contributors to the first episode are Noah Thompson, Ben Doyle, Callum Leonard and Aaron Dooley. Third year student Karl Mulligan composed and recorded the jingle.

Teacher Brian Glavin took part in the Quick Fire Teacher Quiz and Transition Year Coordinator Paul Cahillane supported the production.

More episodes are to be released in the coming weeks and will be heard by following St Mary’s CBS, Portlaoise on Soundcloud.

The first episode is available to stream here

You can also view the YouTube ad made by the students and Shane Casey above.