WATCH: Pupils of Laois special school shine on opening day

A Laois special school for children with learning disabilities held its official opening this Thursday, June 16.
Minister for Education Norma Foley was the special guest of St Francis School, touring the spacious sunlit, artwork filled classrooms in Portlaoise.
However she said that the pupils were "well and truly the stars of the show".
Among them, past pupil Jack Holmes play a Chopin piece on piano and James McInerney played 'Don't Worry' on his ukulele, after reading a thank you via braille.
The St Francis School Vocal Group sang A Million Dreams, and also Heydey with endearing gusto, to great applause from the audience of families and dignitaries.
Full report to follow.
