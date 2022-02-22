WATCH: Introducing, Corporate Wellness Days at The Heritage in Laois

Looking for a creative, innovative and truly enjoyable team building event?

Well, The Heritage in Killenard is delighted to introduce your Corporate Wellness Days in Laois.

The Heritage team has collaborated with Midland Escape to help companies in Ireland prioritise and promote the wellbeing of their employees through our workplace wellness days.

"Arrive to The Heritage with your team and reconnect after working apart for the last number of months. We have a range of meeting rooms for your meeting or conference which can facilitate up to 150 delegate (socially distanced).

"Enjoy a delicious lunch of only the finest local, Laois produce in Blake's restaurant before starting your wellness activities.

The team at Midland Escape can cater for a range of activity options, including:

Hiking

Guided Walks

Yoga

Kayaking

Meditation

Team Building Activities

Entertainment (Singers, DJs, Magicians etc)

On site activities include: The Heritage 5km walking trail, Golf Club, The Heritage Spa Exerience thermal suites.

‘Corporate Wellness Days’ we are running in conjunction with Midland Escape (Willie Hyland, based in Ballacolla).

For a quotation please contact: The events team at The Heritage by emailing sales@theheritage.com or calling +353578695000 or contact Willie Hyland, Midland Escape on +353872867880 or email: info@midlandescape.ie

More details on the Corporate Wellness days here.