WATCH: Whet your appetite for the GAA returning

Who else can't wait for the GAA action to get up and running again.

Current Laois PRO Paul Dargan posted this video last Christmas detailing his sideline view in supporting the hurlers and footballers in 2019 and it would certainly get the juices flowing for a return to action.

While County action won't return until October, competitive action on a local level will resume on July 18 with the semi final of the Kelly cup between Ballylinan and Killeshin with the winners taking on Graiguecullen in the final the following Saturday.