WATCH: 2003 saw Laois win their first Leinster football title in 57 years

2003 saw Ian Fitzgerald Captain Laois to their first Leinster senior football title in 57 years. In a hard fought win over neighbours Kildare, it was one of the best days in Laois GAA history as Mick O'Dwyer added a Leinster title to his managerial haul of accomplishments.

No shortage of goals, red cards and excitement, the scenes at the end will live long in the memory of Laois supporters.

Watch the full game back and relieve some iconic moments from a golden generation of Laois footballers.