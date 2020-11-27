WATCH: FRIDAY FLASHBACK: The day Laois almost stopped hurling history

Offaly won their first ever All Ireland Senior hurling title in 1981 but it almost never happened after they were put to the pin of their collar in the Leinster championship.

With the likes of PJ Cuddy and Pat Critchley leading the way for Laois, the teams played out a goal fest in Croke Park in front of 31,000 people nine goals fired to the net over the course of the game.

Offaly won the All Ireland final that year with a famous Johnny Flaherty goal but they only beat Laois by a point to advance in the then, knockout championship.

3-20 to 6-10 was the final score in favour of the Offaly men but what a performance by the Laois men and one that almost stopped their near neighbours in their tracks.