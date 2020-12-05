WEEKEND MEMORY WATCH: Laois edge Wexford in 1985 Leinster hurling semi final

The last time Laois were in the Leinster senior hurling final? 1985, 35 years ago when they took on neighbours Offaly in the final.

Before that though, they got the job done against Wexford in the semi final in Croke Park. Eugene Fennelly, Pat Critchley, PJ Cuddy and Martin Cuddy were all to the fore as they beat the Model County to set up their final tilt.

The two-point victory saw them into a first Leinster final since 1949, which they lost to Offaly, though that campaign did yield some personal success with Pat Critchley receiving Laois' first ever All Star and to this day, their only hurling All Star after he was selected in midfield alongside the great John Fenton from Cork.

They may have went on to lose the final by 5-15 to 0-17 but that semi final display against the Wexford was up there with one of their best.

It was teak tough hurling but the Laois men were up for it and here we look back on the highlights of that semi final win 35 years ago.