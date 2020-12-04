WATCH: The day Cheddar Plunkett almost pulled off the shock of all shocks

Will 2021 be a time wrap to 2013? Summer hurling, a packed O'Moore Park and Cheddar at the wheel!!!!

Seamus 'Cheddar' Plunkett had some big days in charge of Laois during his first tenure and Galway coming to O'Moore Park in June 2013 was one of those as the teams battled it out in a Leinster semi final.

Laois were wired from the start and had Galway on the hopes before the Tribesmen pulled away in the latter stages of the game.

Fast forward and with vaccines reported to be edging closer, supporters will hope to be back in 2021 and it looks like Cheddar Plunkett will be back at the wheel.

Hope springs eternal for the new year but for now take a look back at the highlights of that game from 2013.