WEEKEND MEMORY WATCH: Laois and Louth literally battle to the end in 1991 Leinster semi final replay

They don't make them like they used too. That's normally what you will hear when being schooled on football and hurling 'back in the day' by the older generation.

Maybe players were tougher back then but one thing that is certain is that you would see plenty of hard hitting and sometimes, like in the 1991 Leinster senior football semi final replay with Laois and Louth, a good old fashioned row.

You would rarely see two teams hammer into each other in the modern game but the men of Laois and Louth weren't holding back at the end of the game that saw Laois win well 2-14 to 0-12 and advance to a Leinster final meeting with Laois.

Michael Lawlor found the net twice to cap off a convincing Laois display but it all kicked off in injury time.

