WATCH Roy Keane & Tommie Gorman - As Tommie Gorman retires from RTÉ - what better time to relive his famous Saipan interview

For 41 years, from Brussels to Belfast, via Sligo and Saipan, Tommie Gorman has been a beating heart of RTÉ News but he is now retiring.

One of the highlights of his broadcasting career was this famous interview with Roy Keane after the Cork man walked out on the Ireland World Cup squad in Saipan in 2002 after his big bust-up with Mick McCarthy.

Tommie nabbed the then Manchester Utd and Ireland captain on his return as the Irish squad moved on to compete getting a great result against Germany along the way. Japan South Korea will always be remembered for the walkout.