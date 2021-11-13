WATCH : New book on the GAA All-Stars by daughters of Laois native Mick Dunne

Fifty years on, the story of the All-Stars has been penned by Moira and Eileen Dunne daughters of Laois journalist Mick Dunne.
Their dad along with his fellow journalists, Paddy Downey, John D Hickey and Pádraig Puirséal, got the scheme up and running in 1971. Using their father’s records as a starting point, the sisters met over 100 All-Stars and other stakeholders, who shared their memories of All-Star banquets, All-Star trips along with reflections on what the accolade means to the players, families and communities.
The book includes a listing of each Football and Hurling All-Star team from 1971 to 2020, and for the first time ever, a complete list of all players nominated over the past 50 years.
Watch the video Join Moira and Eileen Dunne, together with Michael Lyster, Larry McCarthy, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, and a number of past and present football and hurling All-Stars for a special broadcast to celebrate the launch of All-Star Gazing.
For further details and to order your copy of the book log on to www.allstargazing.com
